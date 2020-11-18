Renault to debut compact SUV Kiger in India market

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
French carmaker Renault on Wednesday unveiled its compact SUV Kiger, which is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in the Indian UV (utility vehicle) segment along with its existing models Duster and Triber.
The company said Kiger will be launched in India first, followed by other global markets. However, the India launch details are yet to be announced.
The new UV, built on the same platform as Triber and Renault, will come with an all-new turbo engine that promises high performance, and modern and efficient engine options.
“The Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations.
The Kiger will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales.
Renault Kiger is a collaboration between the company’s corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. Kiger will bring the latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that laid the foundation for the success of Triber with segment leading roominess, cabin storage and cargo space, according to a statement.
It is expected to be positioned in the same segment as the that has models such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, the recently-launched Kia Sonet and the upcoming Nissan Magnite, among others.
