When Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders on Monday, investors expect the billionaire to divulge more details on the initial public offering plans for its retail and telecom units.

Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, will address shareholders at its 46th annual general meeting by video on Monday. His once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into an highly anticipated pageant, when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives.

Also read: Reliance Jio claims lead in 5G network rollout in India

This year, investors are keen to find out more about the newly listed Jio Financial Services Ltd, as well as Reliance’s fresh investments in renewable energy and the rollout of its 5G network.

Also read: Hype, expectations, and Jio Financial Services

The event will remain online this year, sticking to the virtual form that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic. That, to a certain extent, is emblematic of the dramatic transformation Reliance has undergone from an energy giant to a conglomerate that is becoming increasingly present in the digital lives of Indian consumers.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com