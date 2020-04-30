RIL announces pay cuts for employees as coronavirus lockdown hits petrochemicals business

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
Reliance Industries Ltd has unveiled an initial set of cost-cutting measures for employees in its hydrocarbons business which is reeling under a demand slump in refined products and petrochemicals due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown.
Effective April 1, Chairman Mukesh Ambani will forgo his entire compensation while the Board of Directors including Executive Directors, Executive Committee members and senior leaders will forgo 30-50 percent of their compensation, according to an internal document seen by BusinessLine.
RIL’s employees across its hydrocarbons business with compensation less than Rs15 lacs per annum will have no reduction in compensation, but employees with compensation in excess of Rs15 lacs will have a ten percent reduction in fixed pay. Annual cash bonus and Performance Linked Incentives normally paid in the first quarter has been deferred, according to the document signed by Hital Meswani, Executive Director and member of the board.
The hydrocarbons business has been adversely impacted due to reduction in demand for refined products and petrochemicals. This has put pressure on our hydrocarbons business necessitating optimisation and cost reduction across all fronts, Meswani wrote in the document.
“Reliance is no stranger to facing adversities and even in the current situation, we have ensured that all our manufacturing sites continue to run at near capacity levels and our supply chains are re-engineered for business continuity,” he said.
“The situation demands that we maintain razor sharp focus on operating costs and fixed costs and all of us need to contribute to make this happen. This challenging time has necessitated us to take some proactive decisions on our people costs as well,” he added.
RIL said it will closely monitor the economic and business environment, re-evaluate its response to the situation on a continuous basis and strive to improve the earning capacity of our business.
The lock down period has also provided us with several opportunities to reorganise ourselves and digitalise our business processes to generate significant improvements in our productivity, efficiency and costs.
“Together we will embrace these opportunities and work towards restoring our compensation levels to normalcy. I firmly believe that our various initiatives on all fronts will help us strengthen our organization to become more resilient in coping with business uncertainties in a volatile and uncertain world,” he added.
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...