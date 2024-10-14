Reliance Industries reported a 4.8 per cent annual fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY25 at ₹16,563 crore, while revenue growth was flat at ₹2.4 lakh crore.

On a sequential basis net profit was 9.4 per cent higher and revenue growth flat.

Consolidated EBITDA at ₹43,934 crore saw a 2 per cent decline, dragged down by the O2C business.

The segmental break-up shows retail business revenue fell 1.1 per cent to ₹76,325 crore, while the revenue of the oil-to-chemicals business grew to ₹1.56 lakh crore as against the ₹1.48 lakh crore posted a year ago.

Revenue from digital services rose 16.5 per cent annually to ₹38,055 crore, while on a sequential basis it was 7.3 per cent higher. For Jio Platforms, the average revenue per user in Q2 was 7.4 per cent higher at ₹195.1, higher than street expectations.

As expected the O2C EBITDA fell 23.7 per cent to ₹12,413 crore. Retail EBITDA was almost flat at ₹5,861 crore, while that of digital services rose nearly 15 per cent to ₹16,139 crore.

The company said the O2C business revenue had improved with higher volumes and increased domestic placement of products. Lower gas price realisations led to 6 per cent lower revenue in the oil and gas segment.

Digital services revenue increased with the impact of revised telecom tariffs for mobility services and scale-up of homes and digital services businesses.