Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a net profit of ₹5,445 crore in the June quarter, up 2 per cent sequentially, while the revenue also rose 2 per cent to ₹26,478 crore.

The operating profit margin rose a little to 26.7 per cent from 26.3 per cent in the March quarter, while the net profit margin was flat at 17.5 per cent.

Excluding the impact of goods and services tax the company’s value of services was ₹31,159 crore, up 2.3 per cent from quarter ago.

Expenses rose 1.8 per cent to ₹19,266 crore, the bulk of which was due to network expenses that was at ₹7,923 crore. The company also spent ₹2,433 crore on license fees and spectrum charges.

Sales and distribution expenses rose over 14 per cent sequentially to ₹804 crore, as the company has been spending heavily on advertisement and marketing. Finance costs rose nearly 10 per cent to ₹1,101 crore.

Jio is one of Reliance Industries’ consumer-facing businesses and one of its big growth drivers. The company is busy setting up its 5G network and augmenting its wireless and wireline network capacity.