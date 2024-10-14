Reliance Industries is likely to see a mid-single-digit decline in its operating profit in the second quarter of FY25, weighed down by its dominant refining and petchem business. However, that will be offset by a growth in its consumer-facing verticals, telecom and retail.
The Mukesh Ambani-controlled conglomerate, which will be announcing its results later today, is seen posting a net profit in the region of ₹15,354 crore, down over 11 per cent on year and net sales coming in marginally higher at ₹2.4 lakh crore, according to analysts.
Operating profit or EBITDA is seen declining both sequentially as well as on year to ₹3.7 lakh crore.
In its earnings preview of the company for the September quarter, broker firm YES Securities estimated the refining throughput to have increased around 3 per cent on year and to have remained flat sequentially at 17.6 mmt and gross refining margin in the region of $9.6 per barrel, compared to $11/bbl in Q1 and $19/bbl year ago.
RIL derives roughly around 60 per cent of its revenues from the oil-to-chemicals business.
In the telecom segment, where Reliance Jio is the leader, it is expected to post ARPU (average revenue per user) at ₹183.5, YES Securities said, with the company having taken price increases towards the fag end of June. The telecom operating profit is estimated to have grown at a healthy 10 per cent.
In its earnings forecast Prabhudas Lilladher put at the ARPU at ₹194 and subscriber base at 492.7 million. It pegged revenue of the telecom vertical at ₹28,510 crore, up 7.7 per cent sequentially and EBITDA at ₹Rs 14,930 crore, up 7.3 per cent sequentially.
Reliance Retail’s revenue is seen flattish in the quarter, with a low single digit sequential growth, mainly because consumer spending has been subdued. Elara Securities has forecast retail EBITDA to rise 9 per cent on year.
Retail EBITDA margin is seen in the range of 7-8 per cent, according to analysts.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.