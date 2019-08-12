RIL to set up special task force for investing in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Reliance Industries Ltd will set up a special task force for investing in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the newly-formed Union Territories, and make a number of announcements in due course.

“Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, we stand committed to support people of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh in all their developmental needs. Hence, we will create a special task force and you will see several announcements for Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh region in our developmental initiatives in the coming months,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s AGM here.

Earlier this month, the Indian government abrogated Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir, and also announced bifurcation of the State in two Union Territories.