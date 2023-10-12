New Delhi

RITES Ltd, a central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, has been granted ‘Navratna’ status by the Union Ministry of Finance.

This makes RITES the country’s sixteenth Navratna.

Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Ltd said: “This is a testament to the faith reposed by clients and stakeholders, apart from efforts by the employees. It will enable RITES to further nurture our brand, expand our global footprints and pursue new frontiers more aggressively. It’s a step forward in achieving our vision of being the ‘Go-To’ Infrastructure Consultancy Company“.

