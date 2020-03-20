Royal Enfield clears all its BS-IV stock, to sell BS-VI bikes from March 21

Royal Enfield Motors on Friday said it had successfully cleared all existing inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across channels and dealerships.

The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, is among the first of the automotive companies in India to have successfully sold all existing inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across dealerships, thereby becoming fully compliant with the new BS-VI emission norm adequately ahead of the mandated timeline, according to a statement. All Royal Enfield stores will sell only BS-VI compliant motorcycles starting from March 21. The company introduced BS-VI compliant motorcycles in early January, with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS being the first one to move to the new emission norm. Thereafter, the company worked a seamless transition from BS-IV to BS-VI across its entire motorcycle portfolio, as well as across all its dealerships.

The company has carefully and responsibly deployed phase-wise strategies to make sure that production and distribution of BS-IV inventory is scaled down, and has simultaneously scaled up that of BS-VI motorcycles, it said.

Various teams have worked closely with the back-end and front-end channel partners to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition.

The automobile industry in India is facing one of the most severe challenges at the moment.

On one hand, it is faced with the daunting task of meeting the stringent deadline of transitioning from BS-IV to BS-VI, and on the other hand, the spread of the Covid-19 virus is fading the volume outlook.