Royal Enfield drives in BS VI-compliant Classic 350 at Rs 1.65 lakh

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Royal Enfield on Tuesday said it has launched BS VI-compliant version of its model Classic 350, with price starting at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
The model is the first motorcycle under the company’s unit construction engine (UCE) platform to transition to the new regulatory emission norms.
While the Classic 350 dual channel ABS is the first motorcycle to transition to new regulatory emission norms, other motorcycles in the portfolio will be BS VI compliant by March 31, 2020, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
“We have ensured BS VI compliance as mandated well ahead of time in the current portfolio to ensure a seamless experience for our existing and potential customers,” Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari said.
This will further enhance customer confidence in the brand and welcome more people into the world of pure motorcycling, he added.
Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era.
The model now comes with electronic fuel injection system (EFI) and features like alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard.
All the BS VI motorcycles will now come with three years warranty along with three years of Roadside Assistance which has been increased from one year, the company said.
