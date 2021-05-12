Royal Enfield to shut production till May 16

Two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield has decided to temporarily halt production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai.

The company’s manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities will remain shut between May 13 and May 16.

During this time, the company will undertake maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants, according to a company statement.

Given local lockdowns across States and Union Territories impacting retail operations, the company does not foresee any significant impact on ability to cater to demand.

Royal Enfield teams are focussed on ensuring support for employees and communities around its facilities. The company has issued advisories to all dealerships in India to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders, as may apply. All other employees across Royal Enfield’s offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon continue to work from home, until further notice, it said.