Royal Orchid Hotels opens 8 new hotels

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Royal Orchid Hotels has announced the opening of eight new properties under the brand Regenta Resort, Regenta Central and Regenta Inn.
In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said t business hotels were opened in prominent business districts in cities like Bengaluru and Noida. While three business/leisure hotels were opened in Goa (Panjim), Jaipur and Ajmer. Two leisure properties are launched, one in Mashobra and the other in Udaipur.
“The new hotels launched in Bengaluru, Noida, Goa, Jaipur and Ajmer are expected to help fortify the group’s position as one of the leaders in the corporate business market. These hotels are located in close proximity to the city's central business district and other transport hubs which is predicted to feed a strong demand pipeline originating from industrial organisations and IT companies. Regenta Resort and SPA, Shimla in Mashobra, marks the group's foray into a tourist-intensive and high-demand area of Shimla and Mashobra. This resort further strengthens the group’s presence in the state, where we are currently operating another resort,” company release said.
In Udaipur, the hotel is located on the foothills of the Sajjan Garh Fort, Regenta Central Mewargarh and is the latest addition to our group's portfolio. The hotel features contemporary rooms and cottages which will serve business as well as leisure guests, while also providing contemporary banquet and open spaces for weddings and events.
Commenting on the new launches, Chander K Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director said, “We are on a path to set up 100 plus hotels across the length and breadth of our country. The addition of eight new properties in the last quarter alone is a testament to the efforts we’ve been putting and the speed at which we have been working. All these properties have been onboard after careful consideration of the respective hotels market potential and also to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our guests. In the Q1 and Q2 of FY 21-22 we are expecting to add another seven hotels. I’m not just optimistic but certain that in the months and years to come, all these new properties will deliver results that will exceed our expectation.”
