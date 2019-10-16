S M Vaidya takes over as Director (Refineries) at IndianOil

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Public sector oil refiner IndianOil has appointed Shrikant Madhav Vaidya as the Director (Refineries) of IndianOil.
Vaidya, who took over the charge on Monday, is also a Director on the board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and the 60-million tonnes per annum West Coast Refinery and Petrochemicals Project, the world’s largest grassroot refinery project, coming up in Maharashtra.
IndianOil, including its group companies is the country's top refiner with a group refining capacity of 80.7 million tonnes per annum or 161.4 million barrels per day.
Vaidya now spearheads the business and operations of nine refineries & petrochemical plants of IndianOil.
A chemical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Vaidya has 33 years of extensive experience in refining and petrochemicals operations. He has had a decade-long association with India's largest cracker plant - the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Complex - right from its commissioning stage, which is one of the major drivers of IOC’s petrochemicals business.
Prior to his elevation, Vaidya was heading the Operations Department of the Refineries Division, ensuring healthy gross refining margins, smooth supply of products and eco-friendly business operations.
During his tenure, the Refineries Division registered a record performance on all major physical parameters.
Vaidya also steered the timely roll-out of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCR, and has expanded green energy options with bio-fuel and ethanol-blended fuel related projects in refineries. Vaidya has also led IndianOil’s 8 mtpa Mathura Refinery, and his dynamic tenure saw many innovative initiatives for increased sustainability and profitability.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...