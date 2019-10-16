S M Vaidya takes over as Director (Refineries) at IndianOil

Public sector oil refiner IndianOil has appointed Shrikant Madhav Vaidya as the Director (Refineries) of IndianOil.

Vaidya, who took over the charge on Monday, is also a Director on the board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and the 60-million tonnes per annum West Coast Refinery and Petrochemicals Project, the world’s largest grassroot refinery project, coming up in Maharashtra.

IndianOil, including its group companies is the country's top refiner with a group refining capacity of 80.7 million tonnes per annum or 161.4 million barrels per day.

Vaidya now spearheads the business and operations of nine refineries & petrochemical plants of IndianOil.

A chemical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Vaidya has 33 years of extensive experience in refining and petrochemicals operations. He has had a decade-long association with India's largest cracker plant - the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Complex - right from its commissioning stage, which is one of the major drivers of IOC’s petrochemicals business.

Prior to his elevation, Vaidya was heading the Operations Department of the Refineries Division, ensuring healthy gross refining margins, smooth supply of products and eco-friendly business operations.

During his tenure, the Refineries Division registered a record performance on all major physical parameters.

Vaidya also steered the timely roll-out of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCR, and has expanded green energy options with bio-fuel and ethanol-blended fuel related projects in refineries. Vaidya has also led IndianOil’s 8 mtpa Mathura Refinery, and his dynamic tenure saw many innovative initiatives for increased sustainability and profitability.