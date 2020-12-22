Companies

Sadbhav Engineering jt venture lowest bidder for part of Rs 780-cr Surat Metro project

"PTI" New Delhi | Updated on December 22, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

The award was for the construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail Project phase-1

Sadbhav Engineering on Tuesday said its joint venture (JV) firm has been declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth Rs 780 crore by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

“We have been declared as lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd for construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail Project phase-1... in the name of SEL-SPSCPL Joint Venture," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

SEL-SPSCPL JV is a 74:26 per cent joint venture between Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. (SEL) and S.P. Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd.

The company's bid cost for the project was Rs 779.73 crore, and the letter of award is expected to be received from GMRC soon, the company added.

At 11.55 am, shares of were trading 3.78 per cent higher at Rs 60.40 per share on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 22, 2020
contract
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.