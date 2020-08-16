Sagar MSW: Ramky Enviro inaugurates integrated waste management project

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd has commissioned the Sagar MSW Project, covering 10 urban local bodies, facilitating novel waste management methods.

Bhupendra Singh, Minister for Urban Development, Madhya Pradesh, inaugurated the integrated waste management project that covers door-to-door collection of waste, transfer station management and a processing and disposal facility. The project caters to a cluster of 10 Urban Local Bodies and manages around 350 metric tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste every day.

Goutham Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of REEL, said: “We have collaborated with Nagar Palik Nigam, Sagar and the cluster of ULBs to establish and operate the integrated waste management project. It will be our continuous endeavour to apply best in class technology and equipment to bring reforms to current waste management practices. The new facility is set to manage 350 MT of waste per day.”

The plant is spread across 10.50 hectares located within Sagar town. A grab crane lifting technique has been introduced for the first time by Sagar to minimise unsightly garbage dumps.

The ₹70-crore project includes the construction of a processing plant at Sagar and one transfer station at each of the ten participating Urban Local Bodies.

Sagar, a city close to Bhopal, has been selected as one of the hundred Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under PM Narendra Modi’s flagship Smart Cities Mission and listed the top safest city of India 2018.