Samosa Party raises $2 mn in Pre Series A round backed by Kalaari Capital

QSR brand Samosa Party has raised $2 million Pre Series A funding from Kalaari Capital. With this funding, the brand, that operates 15 outlets in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, plans to expand to over 100 outlets across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

The brand claims to have doubled its presence and tripled its revenue since last year and isnow eyeing a 5X growth. Fried samosas with fresh chai delivered on order at the door step is the brand’s current USP.

Amit Nanwani, co-founder of Samosa Party, said, “The Global QSR opportunity is $250 billion with the largest share occupied by American brands. We want to create the first global Indian QSR brand. Our approach, on the back of very strong product expertise, consistent quality and an asset light approach, will help us scale across geographies seamlessly.”

Vamshi Reddy, partner at Kalaari Capital, said, “What impressed us was their frugal mindset and deep focus on crafting an incredible customer experience on India’s most consumed snack. Given the tail winds to the sector as well as the team’s execution and brand building abilities, we believe that Samosa Party will emerge a dominant player in the Indian QSR market.”

Samosa Party is the second portfolio company for CXXO, a flagship program by Kalaari Capital, that seeks to level the playing field for female founders in India's start-up ecosystem.

The company was founded by Nanwani and Diksha Pande with an aim to address the large gap in the Indian QSR market. The product portfolio includes freshly made samosas, regional favourites like onion patti samosas, shareable party buckets and varieties of chai. The brand currently caters to 50,000+ orders every month and is looking to double this in the next few months.