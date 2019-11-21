Sarovar Hotels on course to reach 100 properties

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Hospitality management chain Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, which presently has 80 properties across India and some overseas locations, is on course to crossing the 100 properties mark by 2021 or early 2022.
Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director of Sarovar Hotels, said, “At Sarovar Hotels, we are embarking on our journey of managing 100 hotels soon. In line with our growth strategy within India and in Africa, we plan to further strengthen our presence in existing and newer tier II & III cities.”
“We have already signed new hotels in Jammu, Indore, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Panipat etc. Expected openings in next two years include hotels in Dalhousie, Indore, Rajahmundry, Pathankot, Jagdalpur, Ajmer, Guhagar (Maharastra), Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) among others,” he said.
“Currently Sarovar Hotels comprises of over 6400 keys under its three brands-Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Hometel with more than 80 hotels across 50 destinations. In line with our strategic business plan, we will add more than 2000 keys in next three years,” Bakaya told BusinessLine.
“We recently opened a hotel in Dindi, RVR Sarovar Portico, which is a 50 rooms property nestled on the banks of picturesque East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Two more properties are in the pipeline in Rajahmundry, including a Convention center schedule to open this year and a 105 rooms five star hotel to open in early next year. Apart from this we are already operating hotels in Kakinada and Tirupati in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
In Telangana, Sarovar is operating three hotels in Hyderabad and expanding footprint in this market, which is on its future business expansion plan. It has a tie up with Manjeera Group for whom it manages three properties in Hyderabad and the new one at Rajahmundry will also come from the same group.
On the hospitality sector, Bakaya said “In recent years we have seen many consolidations among hotel companies and online travel agents. Going forward, we’ll see the full impact of these changes. We have been a part of similar progress and expect bigger and positive impact from this. Post GST cut, we expect better occupancies in the coming quarter as the season has already begun with weddings, foreign leisure travel, inbound traffic set to gain more traction.”
“We are an asset light company and offer hotel management services assisting in setting up new hotels and then managing them. The current level of occupancy is about 70 per cent,” he said.
Sarovar’s current portfolio includes two hotels in Nairobi, Kenya--The Heron Portico and The Zehneria Portico and one hotel in Lusaka, Zambia--Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere.
“Our International expansion plan will see Sarovar expanding its all three brands in Africa with two premiere hotels in Somaliland and Ethiopia, One Portico in Dar Es Salaan Tanzania and Hometel in Nairobi Kenya,” he said.
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...