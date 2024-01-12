Sarveshwar Foods Limited announced the opening of its NIMBARK Organic Stores in Punjab and the Delhi NCR region. The company informed that these stores, operated by its subsidiary Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Limited, showcase their range of organic offerings from the Himalayas. Sarveshwar Foods now has a total of 15 retail stores.

The company also distributes its products through 1,200 retail counters across consumption centers and maintains a PAN-India online presence through its website and online marketplaces. The company informed that its commitment to offering organic products without artificial fertilisers and chemicals, coupled with its philosophy of promoting a ‘SATVIK’ conscious lifestyle, has contributed to its success in the market.

Its product-selling approach involves, firstly, traditional channels, secondly, establishing its own retail outlets, and thirdly, capitalizing on the increasing inclination of the young generation towards online product purchases.

However, the shares were down 0.69 per cent to ₹7.20 at 1.41 pm on the BSE.