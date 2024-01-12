Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shares were up by 4.24 per cent after the company reinforced its commitment to build AI-ready workforces with the launch of an AI Experience Zone. The company informed that following the training of over 1,50,000 employees in Generative AI, TCS aims to provide hands-on experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI within this dedicated zone.

The AI Experience Zone is to offer TCS employees the opportunity to explore GenAI-powered applications and create use cases. It facilitates experimentation with open-source technologies and key language models from industry leaders such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. Tutorials covering essential GenAI concepts are also available to enhance employee knowledge.

Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, emphasised the company’s commitment to becoming AI-first. He said, “TCS will lead discussions on the future powered by AI at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, partnering with institutes like Carnegie Mellon University and MIT to explore future innovations and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.”

The shares were up by 4.24 per cent to ₹3,893.90 at 12:34 pm on the BSE.