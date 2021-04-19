SC to hear all Amazon-Future cases; no proceedings in HC

The Future Retail-Amazon issue will now be heard only in the Supreme Court. On Monday, the apex court stayed any further proceedings in the High Court’s Divisional Bench and Single Judge Bench.

After hearing the senior counsels of all the parties, Justice Rohinton F Nariman said that “further proceedings before the single Judge as well as the Division Bench of the High Court shall remain stayed.”

He further allowed the counsels to file affidavits within a fortnight and a rejoinder affidavit within one week thereafter.

Justice Nariman was hearing the Special Leave Petition filed by Amazon to implement Justice Midha’s order in the Delhi High Court, which was challenged and stayed after an appeal by the Future Group. Justice Midha had ordered the attachment of the assets of Future Coupons Private Limited, FRL, Kishore Biyani and 10 other promoters.

Amazon’s appeal is to uphold the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC’s) emergency arbitrator award restraining Future Retail Limited (FRL) from going ahead with its ₹24,731-crore assets sale deal with Reliance Retail.

Meanwhile, appeals and applications were filed in front of the Divisional Bench of High Court and the Single Judge of HC by either parties.