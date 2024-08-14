Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management, has launched eight new product solutions and technologies covering energy management and NextGen automation.

The products were launched and showcased at the Multi-city Innovation Day held in Mumbai. The series of events will be held across key cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata over the next few weeks to directly engage with over 2,000 end-customers, partners and stakeholders.

Product line-up

The new circuit breaker MasterPacT MTZ Active boasts of the industry’s first native ERMS (energy reduction maintenance setting) to provide superior safety against internal arc, which happens during maintenance.

The next-generation BlokSeT Lean LV switchboard comes with a compact design with 30 per cent less copper and reduced carbon footprint of up to 30 per cent. The IOT (Internet of things)-ready switchboard has wireless connectivity and provides 24x7 real-time panel health monitoring to ensure safety and uptime.

Wiser 2.0 Smart Home Energy Management Solution helps customers save 20 per cent energy, turning even an existing apartment into a smart home in less than four hours.

The industry’s first Miluz Lara switches and sockets comes with an inbuilt air quality indicator. The modular three-phase Galaxy VXL UPS delivers up to 97 per cent efficiency in double conversion mode and 99 per cent in conversion, reducing the total cost of ownership.

The Made-in-India EvoPact HVX-O- MV Breaker addresses the renewable market to support the government’s clean energy generation and distribution initiative.

The EcoCare Services Membership Plan helps customers reduce up to 75 per cent electrical failure risk and unplanned downtime. RM Airset combines pure air technology to decarbonise grids while enabling enhanced performance, reliability and efficiency of distribution networks.

Deepak Sharma, MD and CEO, Schneider Electric India, said the company will play a pivotal role in driving India’s journey toward energy efficiency, bolstering decarbonisation efforts and accelerating the nation to become net-zero.