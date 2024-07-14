Schneider Electric, a provider of digital transformation and energy management solutions, aims to accelerate B2C sector growth through an extensive expansion strategy, including new retail store openings and enhanced availability in general trade channels, alongside the development of exclusive brand stores. The company aims to expand its retail footprint to over 2000 pavilions by the first half of 2025.

“This aligns with our retail strategy,” said Sumati Sahgal, Vice President - Retail, Schneider Electric India, in an interview with businessline. “India, being the fifth largest economy in the world, offers immense potential in the retail market, and we aim to secure our rightful share.”

“The journey to expand our retail footprint began with identifying the top 200 tier 1 and tier 2 towns. Our goal is to enable retail through an omnichannel approach, engaging customers physically in stores and digitally.”

“This initiative includes digital education initiatives aimed at tech-savvy consumers. “Our philosophy is to establish presence within five to ten kilometers of every market,” Sahgal added.

Additionally, we aim to empower our partners by establishing their digital presence, creating websites, enhancing online visibility through SEO, and ensuring competitiveness in today’s market. Currently, Schneider operates a network of 1300 pavilions spanning over 170 odd pin codes, said Sahgal.

The company has focused on B2C offerings, highlighted by recent launches such as automated Wiser 2.0 and Miluz Lara, targeting the residential market and homebuilders.

The company aims to leverage this focus to strengthen its presence in the retail sector, aligning with the new energy landscape and sustainable solutions. Furthermore, the company plans to expand its workforce in India by 20 percent by 2026.

The real estate sector in India is expanding rapidly, expected to grow to USD 1 trillion by 2030, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP, according to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

This growth in real estate, alongside retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors, provides the necessary infrastructure to meet India’s burgeoning needs.