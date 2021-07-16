Script by Godrej & Boyce to ramp up presence with 13 new franchisee stores this fiscal

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Script, the premium home furniture brand from the house of Godrej, plans to ramp up its store footprint with 13 new franchisee stores in Tier-2 cities with an investment of ₹18.5 crore this fiscal, a top executive told BusinessLine.
With seven company-owned and operated stores in the metro cities of Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata, Script is now looking to connect with a larger audience by opening franchisee stores in Chandigarh, Kochi, Guwahati, Patna, Jammu, Lucknow, Madurai, Varanasi, Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Post the pandemic, Script has also extended its e-commerce (scriptonline.com) delivery reach from the five metros where it operates to 20 cities pan India and leverages its network of warehouse locations and service stations to deliver to 20 destinations within 3-4 days of placing the order, along with after-sales benefits to its customers.
During the pandemic, Script witnessed 2X growth in the sale of WFH furniture and 35 per cent growth in sale of accessories including soft furnishings, tableware, lamps, clocks, kitchen tools. It offers a catalogue of over 200 home furniture products at prices starting from ₹15,000 to ₹2.5 lakh along with 500 accessories at prices ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹20,000. Inspired by contemporary living, the company has designed an offering called ‘Ecosystems’ that consists of different units of furniture and accessories put together in combinations that double up for both work and leisure.
Rajat Mathur, Business Head, Script by Godrej & Boyce, told BusinessLine: “Through the pandemic, we have seen an uptick in demand for home decor and furniture in Tier-2 cities as part of our omni-channel expansion strategy. With our upcoming retail outlets, customers can expect a stellar in-store experience which introduces them to the concept of contemporary living and the range of Script’s offerings first-hand. With our WhatsApp stores and seamless online shopping experience, consumers can continue to get Script products delivered to their homes and assembled in any of the 20 cities we deliver to. We are expecting 20 per cent of our revenue to come from these key Tier-2 markets.”
Although most of the Script stores were shut during the first half of FY21, in the second half the company equalled the revenue achieved in the previous fiscal, which was ₹12 crore. “Our target audience is typically the 25-50 age profile with household incomes of over ₹25 lakh. We are targeting revenue of ₹35 crore in FY22,” said Mathur.
