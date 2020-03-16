SEBI revokes market ban on individual in Ricoh India case

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SEBI on Monday revoked the market ban imposed on an individual in the Ricoh India matter, wherein the watchdog had taken action against various entities for alleged accounting fraud. The restrictions on Bibek Chowdhury have been revoked after a forensic audit report did not find any involvement of Chowdhury in the fraud.
Chowdhury was restrained from accessing the securities market or buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly, till further order.
As per a SEBI order, dated August 16, 2018, Chowdhury was with Operations Audit Group (Internal Audit) Head for FY 2015-16 at the time of alleged violations at Ricoh India. In the Ricoh India matter, Pipara & Co had submitted the Forensic Audit Report (FAR) in October 25, 2019.
“As per the findings of the FAR, no evidence was found regarding the noticee’s (Bibek Chowdhury) involvement in the fraud committed in the matter of Ricoh India Limited. “Accordingly, the directions of prohibition / restraint issued against the noticee vide the interim order and confirmed vide the confirmatory order need to be withdrawn,” SEBI said on Monday.
The restrictions that were imposed by way of the interim order dated February 12, 2018 and the confirmatory order issued on August 16, 2018 have been revoked with immediate effect, it added.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...