Shalby Limited standalone Q2 net doubles to ₹24 crore

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Hospital chain Shalby Limited posted a standalone net profit at ₹24.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against ₹12.90 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹109 crore as against ₹126 crore in the same period last year. The operative expenses of the company came down in the quarter under review at ₹56 crore as against ₹70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, company’s exchange filing showed.
Notably, there is a sharp recovery in company’s revenues for the September quarter over previous quarter of June 2020 - a significant part of which was under lockdown due to Covid-19. The standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹38 crore in the June 2020 quarter, and company posted net loss of ₹8.6 crore for the quarter.
On consolidated basis, net profit for the period stood at ₹24 crore as against ₹13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹116 crore as against ₹126 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Its shares ended at ₹99.80 on the BSE on Monday, 4.28% higher from previous close.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...