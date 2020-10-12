Companies

Shalby Limited standalone Q2 net doubles to ₹24 crore

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Revenues show smart recovery over lockdown period in Q1

Hospital chain Shalby Limited posted a standalone net profit at ₹24.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against ₹12.90 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹109 crore as against ₹126 crore in the same period last year. The operative expenses of the company came down in the quarter under review at ₹56 crore as against ₹70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, company’s exchange filing showed.

Notably, there is a sharp recovery in company’s revenues for the September quarter over previous quarter of June 2020 - a significant part of which was under lockdown due to Covid-19. The standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹38 crore in the June 2020 quarter, and company posted net loss of ₹8.6 crore for the quarter.

On consolidated basis, net profit for the period stood at ₹24 crore as against ₹13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹116 crore as against ₹126 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its shares ended at ₹99.80 on the BSE on Monday, 4.28% higher from previous close.

