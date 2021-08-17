Shareholders of US blank cheque firm okay merger with ReNew Power

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
ReNew Power’s merger with US-based blank cheque firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II has received approval from the latter’s stockholders. Approximately 88 per cent of shareholders of RMG voted in favour of the merger on August 16.
“RMG II will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ReNew Global, and ReNew Global’s class A shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which has the highest initial listing standards of any exchange in the world, under the symbols “RNW” and “RNWWW”, respectively, on August 24, 2021,” RMG said in a statement.
In February, Goldman Sachs-backed renewable energy firm ReNew Power had entered into a definitive agreement to merge with blank-cheque firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II, which will value the combined entity at about $8 billion. The combined entity, to be called ReNew Energy Global PLC, will be listed on Nasdaq. A SPAC is an empty corporate shell that raises money from investors with the aim of acquiring private businesses by merging them. Also known as blank-cheque companies, SPACs have no operations or business plans when they seek investor money.
RMG II plans to file the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on August 23, 2021. it said.
Further, at the closing of the business combination each RMG II unit will separate into its components, which are one RMG II class A share and one-third of one warrant. The holders of RMG II class A shares and warrants will receive equivalent securities of ReNew Global. Following this, the RMG II units, shares and warrants will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
