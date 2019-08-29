Shell Lubricants holds session for bike mechanics in Bengaluru

Shell Lubricants, maker of finished lubricants, last week had organised a masterclass training session in Bengaluru for bike mechanics and independent workshop owners (IWS).

The session was a part of the company’s nationwide initiative aiming to engage and train approximately 7,000 mechanics and IWSs across 16 Indian cities.

The session was to give the participants an opportunity to meet technical experts, learn about the future of two-wheeler technology, understand the potential changes in their business and gain certificates and recognition.

Shell is running the global masterclass competition across countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, from where the top winners will be selected in November in Malaysia.

Ms Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants, India, said, “The biker lubricant brand, Shell Advance values their contribution and are trying to give back to them by upskilling them. We are positive that these will further help them in keeping pace with the advances in the automotive sector.”