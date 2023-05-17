Shetron reported standalone net profit growth of ₹1.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, from ₹1.16 crore. The net income from operations rose to ₹55.43 crore as against ₹50.61 crore.

The company’s net profit for FY23 jumped 21 per cent to ₹6.20 crore. Net income from operations surged to ₹245.50 crore as compared to ₹227.45 crore.

Shetron’s board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50, which is 5 per cent per share of ₹10 each for FY23.

Shetron Limited, incorporated in 1980, is a provider of metal packaging services. The product portfolio of the company includes metal cans, can ends, lug caps, dry cell battery jackets, beverage cans, food cans, conipails, printed coated tinplate metal sheets, and components. It serves to food, pharmaceutical, pesticide, consumer goods and metal and engineering industries.

The company also designs and manufactures press tools, sheet metal components, and precession spare parts for the battery and general engineering industries. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Bhiwadi.