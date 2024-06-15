All-in-one shipping aggregator platform Shipway has announced that over 800 brands, including Dot & Key, Beardo, Durex, and Bacca Bucci, have partnered with its cutting-edge customer data and marketing automation platform, ConvertWay.

The platform is designed to address challenges like rising ad costs and customer acquisition costs (CAC) that interfere with high website conversion rates. ConvertWay claims to transform how businesses convert website visitors into paying customers and retain them longer. It is designed for seamless integration across all eCommerce platforms.

The platform also helps merchants identify and capture incoming website traffic through gamified popups and scratch cards, facilitating faster conversions and effectively engaging customers, turning visitors into potential buyers. It optimises marketing spends through channels like SMS and WhatsApp, and ensures the right message reaches the right audience at the right time. This segmentation approach drives up to 5X conversions for eCommerce brands, according to the company.

ConvertWay also automates smart retention workflows, enabling brands to generate up to 50 per cent of their revenue from existing customers. Advanced segmentation tools help understand buyer intent, allowing targeted retention marketing messages via SMS and WhatsApp.

“We collect billions of data points every month, empowering businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers,” said Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder of Shipway. “We aim to democratize customer engagement for eCommerce by enabling all-size merchants with sophisticated customer engagement tools.”