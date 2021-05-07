Shopping centres’ association urges state governments to use malls for vaccination drives

In a bit to complement the government’s efforts to speed up inoculation of eligible citizens, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has urged state governments across the country to use shopping centres or malls to carry out vaccination drives.

The industry body said it firmly believes this move will help accelerate the government’s efforts and eventually help in breaking the chain of the virus. "Malls are social infrastructure with ample safe and hygienic parking space, training rooms, etc., and can be utilised as vaccination camps," it added.

Recently, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted its first ‘Drive Through’ vaccination drive at malls. The ‘Drive Through’ vaccination drive was conducted at Seawoods Grand Central and Inorbit Mall in Navi Mumbai for individuals above 45 years of age at the parking lot of the malls.

"SCAI calls upon State Governments across the country to consider such innovative initiatives. SCAI has repeatedly reaffirmed its support to the State and Local Administration and continues to welcome officials to conduct vaccination at shopping malls across the country and accelerate efforts to contain the spread," the industry body added.

SCAI said it has reached out to all its members and urged them to be part of the solution by providing space in their respective malls, which will add on to the vaccination camps across the country.

The apex body of shopping centres and malls, SCAI represents 650+ large malls and more than 1,000 malls under 100,000 sq ft in India.