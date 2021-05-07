Shopping centres’ association urges state governments to use malls for vaccination drives

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
In a bit to complement the government’s efforts to speed up inoculation of eligible citizens, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has urged state governments across the country to use shopping centres or malls to carry out vaccination drives.
The industry body said it firmly believes this move will help accelerate the government’s efforts and eventually help in breaking the chain of the virus. "Malls are social infrastructure with ample safe and hygienic parking space, training rooms, etc., and can be utilised as vaccination camps," it added.
Recently, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted its first ‘Drive Through’ vaccination drive at malls. The ‘Drive Through’ vaccination drive was conducted at Seawoods Grand Central and Inorbit Mall in Navi Mumbai for individuals above 45 years of age at the parking lot of the malls.
"SCAI calls upon State Governments across the country to consider such innovative initiatives. SCAI has repeatedly reaffirmed its support to the State and Local Administration and continues to welcome officials to conduct vaccination at shopping malls across the country and accelerate efforts to contain the spread," the industry body added.
SCAI said it has reached out to all its members and urged them to be part of the solution by providing space in their respective malls, which will add on to the vaccination camps across the country.
The apex body of shopping centres and malls, SCAI represents 650+ large malls and more than 1,000 malls under 100,000 sq ft in India.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...