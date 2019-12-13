Shrikant Madhav Vaidya to be next Indian Oil Corporation Chief

The Public Enterprise Selection Board has shortlisted Shrikant Madhav Vaidya to be the next Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Vaidya is presently the Director (Finance) at IndianOil. He is slated to take over from Sanjiv Singh, who retires in June 2020.

Also in the fray for this post were Sandeep Kumar Gupta, presently Director (Finance), Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, the current Director for Human Resources and SSV Ramakumar, the Director for Research Development at IndianOil. Executive Director Rahul Bhardwaj was also interviewed for this post.