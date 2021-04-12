Siegwerk announces blending centre to supply Toluene-free inks in Bangladesh

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Siegwerk, a leading global supplier of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, inaugurated its new Blending Centre in the Dhaka region in Bangladesh.
Spread over 65,000 square feet, the centre will host customised solutions for the Bangladesh market. It will generate direct and indirect employment for close to 50 people in Bangladesh.
Siegwerk, through this centre, will significantly boost its domestic business in Bangladesh while enhancing its market leadership position across the Asian region. The new Blending Centre will also reduce inventory costs and allow Siegwerk to provide immediate technical support to local customers.
“The Blending Centre will not only allow us to be closer to our customers in the Bangladesh region but will also allow us to expand our offerings. We can now offer customised, individually formulated safe ink solutions through our latest blending technology," Ashish Pradhan, President-Asia, Siegwerk said in a statement.
“Siegwerk used to supply inks from its plant in India, until recently. This facility will help us solve technical issues locally and provide additional technical support with less turnaround time. The blending centre will supply Toluene-free safe inks and is at par with global standards,” added Pradhan.
The Blending centre manufactures and supplies toluene-free inks, to ensure health and safety to consumers of packaged food. The inks produced will be compliant with global regulatory and brand owner requirements to ensure products are safe for end-use packaging applications.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...