Siegwerk announces blending centre to supply Toluene-free inks in Bangladesh

Siegwerk, a leading global supplier of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, inaugurated its new Blending Centre in the Dhaka region in Bangladesh.

Spread over 65,000 square feet, the centre will host customised solutions for the Bangladesh market. It will generate direct and indirect employment for close to 50 people in Bangladesh.

Siegwerk, through this centre, will significantly boost its domestic business in Bangladesh while enhancing its market leadership position across the Asian region. The new Blending Centre will also reduce inventory costs and allow Siegwerk to provide immediate technical support to local customers.

Expanding offerings

“The Blending Centre will not only allow us to be closer to our customers in the Bangladesh region but will also allow us to expand our offerings. We can now offer customised, individually formulated safe ink solutions through our latest blending technology," Ashish Pradhan, President-Asia, Siegwerk said in a statement.

“Siegwerk used to supply inks from its plant in India, until recently. This facility will help us solve technical issues locally and provide additional technical support with less turnaround time. The blending centre will supply Toluene-free safe inks and is at par with global standards,” added Pradhan.

The Blending centre manufactures and supplies toluene-free inks, to ensure health and safety to consumers of packaged food. The inks produced will be compliant with global regulatory and brand owner requirements to ensure products are safe for end-use packaging applications.