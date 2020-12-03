Siemens Gamesa fires India official over lack of due diligence in consultancy dealings

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's India unit fired a top executive after an internal investigation found he failed to conduct appropriate due diligence when engaging a consultancy with political connections, court filings seen by Reuters showed.
The unit's former chief operating officer and chief financial officer, R Venkatesh, disregarded corporate governance processes when dealing with UAP Advisors LLP, according to a June 28 filing in a case where Venkatesh is challenging his dismissal.
“Significant sums of money were paid to UAP without any diligence whatsoever and without even ascertaining proof of performance,” Siemens Gamesa said in the filing, describing UAP as having strong links with “politically exposed” persons.
It did not disclose the size of the payments.
UAP provides strategic advice to companies including those in the power sector. Ameya Prabhu, the son of Suresh Prabhu who has served as railways minister and commerce minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a partner at UAP.
Venkatesh, who was fired in May, said in a statement to Reuters he was removed as the company owed him “a large amount of money” and will legally contest attempts to hurt his reputation. In court filings, he has called the internal inquiry ”a sham” and said thousands of pages of UAP's findings were shared with management over time.
Siemens Gamesa said in a statement its dispute with the former executive was private and would not comment further as the matter was before the court. It said it does not intend to initiate proceedings against UAP.
In a statement sent by Ameya Prabhu, UAP said it had “the highest quality of corporate governance” and was not aware of any internal Siemens Gamesa investigation related to UAP before Reuters sent its queries.
UAP added it did extensive work for Siemens Gamesa until October of last year and it had no dispute with the company.
A district court near Chennai in October declined immediate relief to Venkatesh's demand for an injunction against Siemens Gamesa's decisions.
UAP was hired in November 2014 by Spain's Gamesa Corp to help it explore “the possibility of venturing into solar manufacturing,” according to court filings. In April 2017, Siemens merged its global wind power business with Gamesa to create one of the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturers.
Two years later, Indian law firm Panag & Babu, which specialises in white-collar crime probes, was hired to conduct an internal probe based on a complaint from an employee who alleged wrongdoing related to vendor payments, the documents show.
The law firm declined to comment.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...