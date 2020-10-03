Singareni Collieries board nod for four new mines, solar plants under phase-3

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has approved taking up of four new mines and setting up of solar power plants under its phase three expansion.

The 555th Board of Directors meeting of the State-owned coal mining company, that met here today and chaired by N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, approved another open cast mine at Kothagudem area based on the excess production target achievement it has set for the company and accorded clearance for mining plans of Kasipet, RK-1 A, Srirampur-1, 3 & 3A underground mines, as a part of its overall colliery expansion plan.

Under the third phase of solar project capacity addition by of the 300-megawatt solar power plant, various contracts were approved by the board. The board also accorded approval for awarding the erection contract for the third and last 80.5 megawatts capacity solar power plants.

Under the third phase solar project, the proposals include awarding the contracts for the erection of floating solar plants of 10 megawatt on the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP- Jaipur) water reservoir, 5 megawatt capacity on the closed Bellampally Dorli Opencast mine quarry water along with the solar plants to be erected on land at Kothagudem and Chennur, RJ.OC-1 and Dorli OC-1 overburden.

Among other decisions, the board approved the purchase of explosive material to be used in the opencast mines over the next two years, that includes ammonium nitrate and other material to be used in the explosive plant run by the company.

In yet another move, the board approved the purchase of two sets of uniforms for the colliery workers at a cost of ₹ 3.65 crore from Telangana State Weavers Co-operative Society under a nomination basis.