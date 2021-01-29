Companies

Singareni Collieries budgets ₹2,550 cr for FY22; to deposit ₹10/tonne into workers pension fund

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Board to award small contract works to SC, ST communities as per Telangana State Government GO No. 59

The Board of Directors of State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited has finalised a ₹2,550-crore annual budget for 2021-22 and ₹1,750 crore for 2020-21.

After the 556th Board of Directors meeting today, N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, said that it was decided to deposit ₹10 per tonne of coal production in the Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS) to help the pensioners.

Also read: Singareni Collieries to set up 300-MW floating solar plant on Maneru dam

He said that their retirement mine workers are paid from the Coal Mines Provident Fund (CMPF) in full along with the pension paid monthly (CMPS) which is calculated based on their tenure. The number of workers retiring has gone up, and hence, there is a shortfall of funds. To bridge this gap, this move by Singareni of paying ₹10 for every tonne of coal produced to the CMPS fund, along with Coal India, is expected to help the retirees. This decision will be implemented from December 19, 2020, and help in the smooth payment of pension to the retired workers.

Also read: Mining sector — unburdening the legacy issues

The Board primarily agreed to award small contract works to SC and ST communities as per the Telangana State Government GO No. 59. The framework and procedure with regard to this will be formed as per the Government GO.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 29, 2021
Singareni Collieries
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.