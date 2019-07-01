Singareni Collieries coal output in Q1 up 17% at 17 mt

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has produced 170.82 (17 million) lakh tonnes of coal in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, up 17.3 per cent over 145.65 lakh tonnes during corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

And, during June 2019, the state-owned mining company produced 57.13 lakh tonnes of coal as against 55.19 lakh tonnes in June 2018, thereby registering a 15.1 per cent higher output.

The overburden removal for the three months ended June 2019 was at 1,058 lakh tonnes as against 989 lakh tonnes, a growth of 7 per cent.

The Singareni thermal power plant functioned at a plant load factor of 94.81 and generated 2,437 million units in the first quarter as against 2,299 million units in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. As of June 2019, the plant has generated 24,960 million units since its inception, of which 23,461 million units was pumped into the state grid for use in Telangana.

Providing an update on the mining company’s performance, N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, called upon the mining staff to ensure that the colliery achieves its targets for the financial year.