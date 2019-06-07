Singareni Collieries contributes Rs 27,467 cr to state exchequer over last 5 years

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
The Singareni Coollieries Company Ltd has contributed Rs 27,467 crore towards various taxes and dividends to the Centre and State Government.
The state-owned mining company has said it contributed about Rs 13,105 crore to the State exchequer and Rs 14,362 crore to the Central Government through various taxes.
These include State GST, Contract tax, Entry Tax, Royalty Tax to the State Government. To the Centre, the Singareni contributions, apart from dividend, includes GST, Service Tax, Customs Duty Tax, Swatch Bharat cess, Krishi Kalyan cess, GST Compensation cess and Clean Energy cess.
Over the last five years, these payments have gone up gradually across various taxes, including dividend and the revenues too have more than doubled.
In addition, the Colliery has contributed about Rs 1,844 crore towards development of six districts in the State where it takes up mining operations.
Further, the 1,200 MW coal fired thermal power plant of Singareni has contributed significantly to easing up the power demand in the State. It is now in the process of implementing its expansion project of 800 MW.
