Eyeing a higher market share by expanding the addressable market, Czech automaker Škoda Auto introduced its first sub-compact SUV, Kylaq, in India. The made-in-India SUV has been launched at an introductory price of ₹7,89,000.

The bookings for Kylaq will start from December 2 and deliveries will begin from January 27. The Kylaq is built on the company’s MQB-A0-IN platform and will be manufactured at the company’s Pune plant which has a capacity of 2,50,000 vehicle units. Škoda Auto plans to have 1,00,000 unit sales by 2026.

“Our addressable market with Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq is 27 per cent of potential new buyers. But with Kylaq it will go over 60 per cent. The car will triple our opportunity in India, and we will be developing touchpoints and dealerships in tier 3 cities as it is a good product proposition,” said Petr Janeba, Brand Director for Škoda Auto India, to businessline.

“Our market share with Kylaq should be more than double and we are eyeing over 3 per cent market share by 2025. We have invested in enlarging the plant capacity in Pune and are expecting the demand to peak in April-May and September and October,” he added. .

. Škoda Auto further stated that 50 per cent of its vehicles are manufactured in India and and it will expand its touch points from 260 to 350 in 2025.

The company also plans to export the Kylaq to ASEAN, Africa and New Zealand in September.

“The export will commence in the second half of 2025. We have some limits in production which will go up till April. Post that, the production will be at full capacity. We will first satisfy the demand in India and then export Kylaq,” added Janeba.

Škoda Auto plans to introduce its electric vehicle , including Enyaq, in India in 2025.

