Skoda starts manufacturing Kushaq SUV at Chakan plant

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Skoda Auto India has announced that it has started the production of its Kushaq SUV at its Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday. This SUV will be Skoda's first car rolled out under the India 2.0 project.
Kushaq will come with TSI engine options that will be locally manufactured. Kushaq is based on the MOB-A0 platform which has been specially adapted for the Indian market by Skoda, a press release said. This platform is designed to meet the new stricter emission requirements in India. A new MOB-A0 production line is set up in the Pune plant to achieve higher levels of localisation.
Speaking on the occasion Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen Pvt Ltd, said: “The production roll out for the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for Skoda Auto and Volkswagen Group in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels of 95 per cent truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise on the global map”
Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, added, “With the start of production of the all new Kushaq, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of Skoda Auto in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years The Kushaq will offer unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to the SUV driver”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...