Skoda starts manufacturing Kushaq SUV at Chakan plant

Skoda Auto India has announced that it has started the production of its Kushaq SUV at its Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday. This SUV will be Skoda's first car rolled out under the India 2.0 project.

Kushaq will come with TSI engine options that will be locally manufactured. Kushaq is based on the MOB-A0 platform which has been specially adapted for the Indian market by Skoda, a press release said. This platform is designed to meet the new stricter emission requirements in India. A new MOB-A0 production line is set up in the Pune plant to achieve higher levels of localisation.

Speaking on the occasion Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen Pvt Ltd, said: “The production roll out for the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for Skoda Auto and Volkswagen Group in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels of 95 per cent truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise on the global map”

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, added, “With the start of production of the all new Kushaq, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of Skoda Auto in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years The Kushaq will offer unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to the SUV driver”