Small business owners will launch over 3,200 new products and offer deals on lakhs of other items across various categories such as home and kitchen, fashion and grooming on Amazon during the e-commerce firm’s two-day Prime Day event, the company said.

The eighth edition of Prime Day will be on July 20-21. Currently, the e-commerce major has over 1.4 million sellers on its marketplace.

Small and medium businesses can leverage a suite of tools and features available on Amazon to gear up for Prime Day 2024. A streamlined self-service registration process (SSR 2.0) makes it easy for sellers to get started on the Amazon India marketplace, with multi-language support, easy registration, and invoicing.

Sellers can use the sale event planner to opt-in and offer great deals during the event. The tool also offers data-driven recommendations on inventory planning, enabling sellers to maximise their opportunity and sales. The new seller success centre is an onboarding platform that provides step-by-step guidance to sellers on setting up their online shops. This includes adopting key growth levers, and utilising features like Ads, Prime, and deals.

Seller app improvements

Sellers can now run their entire selling operations through the app, including managing coupons, deals, and sponsored product campaigns. The app also provides interactive business metrics, allowing sellers to easily track and analyse key performance indicators.

In 2023, during the Prime Day, sellers across categories received saw orders from prime members from metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns across India. A peak of 22,190 orders was clocked in a single minute— the highest ever for a Prime Day event in India. Thousands of sellers, brands, and bank partners came together to help prime members save over ₹300 crore. More than 45,000 new products were launched by over 400 top Indian and global brands.

