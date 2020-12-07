Smartron unveils B2B-specific electric bike, tbike One Pro

Smartron India has launched ‘tbike One Pro’, a smart cloud-connected electric bike specifically designed for the fast growing shared mobility and B2B segments in India.

The Hyderabad-based company had entered into a strategic tie-up with BLive, a travel tech platform that offers experiential tours on smart electric bikes. Smartron will provide customised smart cloud-connected e-bikes across the 14 cities that BLive currently operates in.

The tbike One Pro will redefine last mile connectivity through its smart and intelligent tronX platform coupled with its design and performance, said a company release. It is aimed at serving the logistics and leisure businesses including resorts, ride-share, e-commerce, delivery platforms, e-pharmacies, e-groceries.

The tronX is an AIOT platform that enables several smart and intelligent features for e-fleet owners, riders and lease companies.

Mahesh Lingareddy, founder, and Chairman, Smartron, said in a statement: “The tbike One Pro is an intelligent and connected e-bike with an enriching commute experience for the riders. It is simple and easy to operate and helps users navigate through the hustles and bustles of the city as well as in the countryside. We see it offering tremendous value for last mile connectivity.”

Anoop Nishanth, CEO of Tronx Motors, the e-bike company of Smartron, said: “This e-bike comes with smart features suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and breaks all barriers for EV adoption.”