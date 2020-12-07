Smartron unveils B2B-specific electric bike, tbike One Pro

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Smartron India has launched ‘tbike One Pro’, a smart cloud-connected electric bike specifically designed for the fast growing shared mobility and B2B segments in India.
The Hyderabad-based company had entered into a strategic tie-up with BLive, a travel tech platform that offers experiential tours on smart electric bikes. Smartron will provide customised smart cloud-connected e-bikes across the 14 cities that BLive currently operates in.
The tbike One Pro will redefine last mile connectivity through its smart and intelligent tronX platform coupled with its design and performance, said a company release. It is aimed at serving the logistics and leisure businesses including resorts, ride-share, e-commerce, delivery platforms, e-pharmacies, e-groceries.
The tronX is an AIOT platform that enables several smart and intelligent features for e-fleet owners, riders and lease companies.
Mahesh Lingareddy, founder, and Chairman, Smartron, said in a statement: “The tbike One Pro is an intelligent and connected e-bike with an enriching commute experience for the riders. It is simple and easy to operate and helps users navigate through the hustles and bustles of the city as well as in the countryside. We see it offering tremendous value for last mile connectivity.”
Anoop Nishanth, CEO of Tronx Motors, the e-bike company of Smartron, said: “This e-bike comes with smart features suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and breaks all barriers for EV adoption.”
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...