Adukale, a fast moving consumer goods brand, has raised ₹11 crore in a pre-series A funding led by Force Ventures, backed by marquee investors like Aanya Ventures, Subrata Mitra, Radhika Pandit among others. The funds will be utilised for expansion of the company’s offline presence.

Adukale, founded in 2009, sells a variety of snacks and instant food ingredients for dishes like dosa, idli and poha. In the latest funding round, the firm has raised more than ₹16 crore.

“At Adukale, our mission transcends mere culinary offerings; we aspire to encapsulate the essence of Karnataka’s diverse culinary tapestry in every dish we craft, striving towards a position of leadership,” said Bharat Kaushik, Director and CEO of Adukale.

Adukale observes 80 per cent of its total sales coming from offline channels, while the rest will be from online channels like its own website and quick commerce platforms. It is present on BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.

“This investment stands as a testament to the growth potential of the brand as a leading omnichannel player in the category, demonstrating confidence in its future trajectory. The funding secured will play a vital role in expanding the channel presence of the brand, facilitating greater visibility and engagement with our target audience,”said Vinay Gopinath, Chief Growth Officer of Adukale.

Adukale also has 20 experience centers in Bengaluru and Mysore and a growing e-commerce presence.

