Sodexo, Milkbasket join hands to enhance healthy and safe options for consumers

“We are really excited to announce our partnership with Sodexo. Many of our customers have been demanding this but we really wanted to do it in the most technologically advanced manner possible. Our customers can use their Sodexo Meal card like any other debit/credit card and order all their household needs in just one-click. It’s not just the most safe and secure way to fulfil your grocery needs, but also the best combination of savings and convenience that only customers of Sodexo and Milkbasket can experience,” said Sahil Madan, Head Growth at Milkbasket.

Ever since the lockdown began, Milkbasket has been serving families with essential food and household items. Milkbasket staff wear masks and gloves at all times and undergo basic health check-ups every day, it said in a release. They also have a new-age technology platform to enable frequent and frictionless buying with features like one-click buying, no checkout and contactless delivery. Also, Milkbasket has been careful to ensure the utmost safety for both its staff and customers with everyone in the team strictly adhering to the required social distancing norms and following the protocols of the local administration, it added.

“The Indian workforce has gone fully digital. From using new-age tools to connecting with peers and shopping online, they have adapted quickly to the new normal. As employees continue to work from home, most of the spends happen online, especially in the food and daily essentials category, to ensure minimum contact. Our partnership with Milkbasket will not only ensure hassle-free delivery of food items and daily essentials but will also empower our Meal Cardholders with greater choice,” said Krishnan Menon, V-P Merchant Relations at Sodexo BRS India, in a statement.

Sodexo has announced a partnership with Milkbasket, a grocery delivery start-up, whereby Sodexo meal cardholders can order their daily essentials and food items from the Milkbasket app and utilise the meal benefits given by their company as they continue to work from home.

