Software testing firm Testhouse announces new CEO

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on November 19, 2021

Ani Gopinath has previously served as the Global Chief Operating Officer for the company

Testhouse, a leading software testing and quality assurance firm based in Technopark here, has announced Ani Gopinath as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gopinath has previously served as the Global Chief Operating Officer for the company and has played a crucial role in its overall development.

Prior to being chosen as the new CEO, he was responsible for the company’s UK operations and global project delivery. He has also led many notable complex engagements with Fortune 100 companies during his 25 years of experience.

Gopinath said that he aims to drive Testhouse to become one of the world’s leading brands delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovation and next-gen technologies.

Testhouse is currently in an exciting phase of organisational transformation, a company spokesman said here. New leadership appointments such as this will be a key component of a strategy to drive further success, he added.

The latest trends suggest that test automation is attracting interest in tandem with web development. Manual testing is too slow and might even become redundant going forward, analysts say.

Published on November 19, 2021

