Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its exclusive global media rights partnership to broadcast Sri Lanka Cricket matches for the next four years until March 2027. From mid-April, the broadcaster will exclusively televise and livestream the senior men’s cricket matches hosted by SLC globally, except in Sri Lanka, where it has only pay television rights.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer-Distribution & International Business and Head-Sports Business, SPN, said, ”We are happy to extend our long-standing and successful partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The current Asian cricket champion, Sri Lanka is a formidable team in the continent and the extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket will engage cricket fans across markets. We will continue our momentum to serve cricket fans with quality international cricket.”

Team Sri Lanka will take on the likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan on their home turf. Starting April 16, 2023, the broadcaster will showcase matches of The Lions, who will take on Ireland in a two-match Test series. Team India will prepare to take on Sri Lanka on their home turf in 2024 and 2026. After a two-year hiatus, The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in July 2024.

With the extension of the partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN now has the broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, “We are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, an international entity with a strong profile, and are confident that it will help us reach the desired global audience with the games played at home.”