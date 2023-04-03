Disney Star clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, up 47 per cent compared to last year. The official IPL television broadcaster said 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on the opening day of the T20 league. This included the Opening Ceremony, with 130 million watching the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, it said in a statement.

There was a 29 per cent growth in TVR compared to the previous IPL edition. This is a testament to the continued dominance of television in sports broadcasting, it added.

The broadcast network is showcasing IPL across 22 channels.

Related Stories IPL 2023 kicks off on ‘Natu Natu’ note at Narendra Modi stadium IPL kicks of on natu natu note at Narendra Modi stadium READ NOW

“We are humbled by the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building the virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, the continuing dominance of linear television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live cricket, and most of all, the deep relationship we share with cricket fans,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star.

He added, “This also reiterates the popularity of TATA IPL as the premier cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour to serve fans through the power of storytelling, best in-class coverage and customisation at scale .”

The broadcaster said its fan-centric approach, which includes creating region-specific feeds in nine languages, has led to the growth of cricket viewership in multiple regions. “

“A decorated ‘Star Cast’ comprising former cricketers and seasoned broadcasters across languages is presenting Tata IPL 2023. They are joined by Star Sports’ IPL sutradhaar – Ranveer Singh – and legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who are representing super-fans on the broadcast,” the statement added .

It has also created an on-ground experiences like the ‘Fan Bus’, where fans can join and interact with Star Sports’ experts on the way to the stadium and discuss the game with them.

As part of the ‘Har Society Banega Stadium’ campaign, Star Sports’ experts are joining screenings being organised around the country. The broadcaster has also launched a school cricket quiz, ‘The Incredible League Quiz’, which has seen participation from over 20,000 students, among other initiatives.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit