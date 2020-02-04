Sony ropes in Hotstar’s Saugata Mukherjee to head original digital content

Sony Pictures Networks India have on-boarded Saugata Mukherjee as Head – Original Content, Digital Business. In his new role, Saugata will be heading the Hindi original content initiatives for SonyLIV and expand the footprint of the platform. Prior to this, Saugata was working with Hotstar as Head of Development and Creative | Editor - Hotstar Specials.

With a career spanning over 15 years, Mukherjee has held key leadership positions across broadcast and digital, creating and curating new content. He was associated with Star TV since 2013 as Vice President, Head of Commissioning, where he acquired, incubated and produced new shows for the network. He was eventually elevated as Editor - Content Studio, where he was responsible for content acquisitions, development and strategy. He moved to Hotstar in 2018 where he was leading the content strategy and production for the platform.

At SonyLIV, his role will be crucial in curating and scaling up the original content library. Mukherjee also holds experience in publishing, having worked in editorial roles at HarperCollins, NIIT, A M Health Company, Rupa & Company besides Macmillan India at the beginning of his career.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head - Original Content, Digital Business, said, “Original content is the mainstay for OTT in India. With the biggest brands putting their might in ramping up their originals slate, the idea would be to break through with stories that engage, entertain and stand out from the clutter. As a part of SonyLIV, I will be spearheading all developments in this space and strengthen our originals offering.”

Ashish Golwalkar, Head - Content, SET and Digital Business, said, "We are happy to have Saugata on board to drive the Hindi originals portfolio. With Saugata’s expertise, we are sure to deliver fresh, innovative and relatable content. It will always be our endeavour at SonyLIV to enthral our users with stories that are waiting to be told.”