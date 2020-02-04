Sony ropes in Hotstar’s Saugata Mukherjee to head original digital content

Simulating to be real
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
Sony Pictures Networks India have on-boarded Saugata Mukherjee as Head – Original Content, Digital Business. In his new role, Saugata will be heading the Hindi original content initiatives for SonyLIV and expand the footprint of the platform. Prior to this, Saugata was working with Hotstar as Head of Development and Creative | Editor - Hotstar Specials.
With a career spanning over 15 years, Mukherjee has held key leadership positions across broadcast and digital, creating and curating new content. He was associated with Star TV since 2013 as Vice President, Head of Commissioning, where he acquired, incubated and produced new shows for the network. He was eventually elevated as Editor - Content Studio, where he was responsible for content acquisitions, development and strategy. He moved to Hotstar in 2018 where he was leading the content strategy and production for the platform.
At SonyLIV, his role will be crucial in curating and scaling up the original content library. Mukherjee also holds experience in publishing, having worked in editorial roles at HarperCollins, NIIT, A M Health Company, Rupa & Company besides Macmillan India at the beginning of his career.
Saugata Mukherjee, Head - Original Content, Digital Business, said, “Original content is the mainstay for OTT in India. With the biggest brands putting their might in ramping up their originals slate, the idea would be to break through with stories that engage, entertain and stand out from the clutter. As a part of SonyLIV, I will be spearheading all developments in this space and strengthen our originals offering.”
Ashish Golwalkar, Head - Content, SET and Digital Business, said, "We are happy to have Saugata on board to drive the Hindi originals portfolio. With Saugata’s expertise, we are sure to deliver fresh, innovative and relatable content. It will always be our endeavour at SonyLIV to enthral our users with stories that are waiting to be told.”
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
Just a few months ago, technology market consultancy Gartner estimated that in 2021, artificial intelligence ...
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...