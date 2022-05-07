Sony wins ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ Award on Day 2 of Goafest 2022

Day two of Goafest 2022, the advertising, marketing, and media industry’s biggest event that celebrates creativity, culminated with ABBY Awards being given out in nine categories. These included Broadcaster ABBY, Technology ABBY, Design ABBY, Digital ABBY, among others.

Sony Pictures Networks India and TV18 Broadcast Ltd saw strong wins in the Broadcaster ABBY. The two broadcasters bagged two golds — Sony for the best TV sports channel promo for its Love for Cricket campaign and its UEFA Champions League Sona Mana Hai campaign. Sony Pictures Network India won the Broadcaster of the Year Award in this category. Zee Kannada also picked up a gold for the best launch of a TV channel.

In the Technology ABBY, Samsung won gold for best creative use of tech innovation for its Goodvibes campaign created by Cheil. Sangbad Pratidin won a gold and silver for its #MaaClicks – No Selfie this Puja campaign which won the best use of technology for community management/building and second spot in the best creative use of tech innovation.

Amazon Prime Video also picked up two metals. Burger King was the lone gold award winner in the Digital ABBY segment for its social media work #LonelyNoMore created by Famous Innovations. It also bagged the highest metals in this category.

In the Mobile Abby category, Cheil India won Gold, for its work for Samsung. It also picked up the ‘ Digital Specialist Agency of the Year” award in the Digital Craft Category.

The first day saw Mindshare picking up the “Agency of the year” award and bagging eight gold medals. Lodestar UM won the Grand Prix.

Distinguished guests attend

The second day saw a bevy of distinguished guests addressing the attendees. These included two-time Olympic medallist and Badminton player PV Sindhu, former cricketer Kapil Dev besides Menno Kluin, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative USA. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and film director SS Rajamouli also took the stage in knowledge sessions at the festival.

Sindhu spoke about the importance of celebrities knowing and understanding what the brand is about before putting their name behind it. She talked about the success mantra and coping mechanism to deal with a loss in a match.

Rajamouli, who has emerged as one of the most successful film directors in recent times, advised on dealing with failure. Recounting his failures in getting his ideas to the screen, he spoke on how failure can be a learning experience on one’s journey.