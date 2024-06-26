Sparsh CCTV, a leading manufacturer of electronic security equipment, plans to invest ₹300 crore in the next five years to enhance capacity for tapping new opportunities emerging from the Government’s push to use ‘Made in India’ devices in surveillance. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently notified new norms for CCTV procurement enabling domestic manufacturers to receive 50 per cent of the government tendered project if they agree to match the lowest price bidder.

Moreover, the Centre has rolled out Cyber Security Certification norms for Internet of Things (IoT) products including CCTV cameras from June 6.

Domestic video surveillance companies expect their business to grow at the cost of Chinese companies which have been dominating the Indian market.

Production capacity

Sanjeev Sehgal, Managing Director, Sparsh CCTV said the company will set up an anchor unit in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster 2.0 in Kashipur, Uttarakhand with camera production capacity of one million per month. The company has also moved UP Electronics Corporation for expanding production at its Noida facility, he said.

In anticipation of growing opportunities, Sparsh late last year opened a new manufacturing facility in Haridwar and the production capacity has already been ramped up to 2.5 million units per year from one million in last six months. It has also set up two new warehouses in Haridwar for efficient stock keeping.

The company plans to improve awareness on cybersecure video surveillance and make aggressive ‘go-to-market’ strategy to cover major market share in next 2-3 years.

The company’s equipment were installed in tunnels between Katra-Dharam section of Udhampur-Srinagar, Baramulla Rail link project, Banihal-Sangaldan Railway Line in Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya dham railway station and has bagged electrical and mechanical works at Dugga village, near Chenab bridge.

Sparsh CCTV has been at the technological forefront and has introduced new features in the global video surveillance arena.

MoU with DAST

Last year, Sparsh CCTV has signed MoU with DAST, a Saudi Arabian company at India-Saudi Investment Forum during G20 summit last year and target to play significant role in infrastructure development in Saudi Vision 2030.

“We have not only pioneered numerous first in India, but also introduced new features in the global video surveillance arena. We will allocate 8 per cent of revenue for R&D,” said Sehgal.

With plans to start operations in the US this year, the company plans to have presence in at least 5 countries by end of this year and expand across globe in next couple of years. Currently, the company has presence in 10 countries.

