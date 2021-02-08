Spiralling fuel and transport costs a challenge for electrical appliances sector: Anuj Poddar

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The spiralling fuel cost and the resultant increase in transport costs are affecting the electrical appliances sector, even as the demand has been consistently steady over the past 4-5 months, said a top official at Bajaj Electricals.
The electrical appliances sector was already grappling with the steep increase in commodity prices, as well as an increase in shipping container charges and the lack of availability of these shipping containers — all of which had worsened the sector’s supply issues.
“The availability of commodities is somewhat sorted now. But the price remains an issue... and also the logistics challenges. But the fuel costs and the transport issue in India are a much bigger issue than the container issue from China. In my view, that is a self-created issue because the fuel cost is self-created through taxes. For all of the industry, it is easily controllable,” Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals, told BusinessLine.
This increase in fuel costs is leading to a rise in transport costs, he explained.
Petrol and diesel prices in India had touched all-time highs recently. The demand has been consistently good during the past 4-5 months, and Poddar said he is cautiously optimistic about the fourth quarter of the financial year.
Due to steep rise in the commodity prices, the company had taken a 5-9 per cent price hike in January. But with the Budget 2021 reducing duties on steel and some related products, this can have a cooling effect on the steel prices, said Poddar.
As the demand from urban and rural markets, for Bajaj Electricals, the urban demand has been picking up from October, and getting on par with the rural demand. “From May till September, the rural demand had increased, (while) the urban demand was soft.”
In Q3, the modern formal retail channel has started picking up, he said, while e-commerce and general trade had already been doing well.
“The only segment or channel that is not doing well right now is the government — that is the canteen store department, police canteen etc. That has been badly impacted right now.”
Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, many companies had drastically reduced its spending on advertising.
Bajaj Electricals, too, had reduced it by around 80 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
By Q3, the company had reduced its ad spending by 20-25 per cent of what it would have normally done. Poddar expects this to get back to normal by the coming summer.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...